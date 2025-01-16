The New York Mets suffered a disappointing end to a great season last year, falling in the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets were very close to being able to compete for a World Series title, and now they are trying to continue building their roster to get over the hump next season.

One of the top priorities for the Mets this offseason has been bringing back star first baseman Pete Alonso, who is currently a free agent. Even though the two sides have been negotiating a new deal for a while, they have still been unable to come to an agreement. There is currently a gap in what the two sides want financially, according to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“While the sides are said to be making progress on at least the structure of a proposed deal that’s expected to be for three years and include at least one opt out, there was no word by Wednesday that the sides have closed the substantial financial hurdle that’s hung over these high-profile talks regarding the star free-agent first baseman,” Sherman and Heyman reported. “And the Mets have let Alonso’s camp know they need a decision — and soon — on whether the two sides can do a deal as they want to make sure to leave themselves enough time and options to pivot elsewhere prior to spring training, The Post has learned.”

The Mets would obviously want to bring back Alonso, who has been one of the biggest hitters in the MLB for some time now. This past season, he showed that he is capable of bringing that power in the biggest moments. He sent the Mets through to the NLDS last season with a huge home run in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alonso has played six seasons in the MLB, all with the Mets, and has hit 226 home runs during that time. This past season, Alonso appeared in all 162 games for the Mets, so he brings a lot of reliability to go with all of that power at the plate. As a result, it would be very beneficial for the Mets to find a way to bring back the four-time All-Star.