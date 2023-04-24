The latest installment in the Scream franchise, Scream VI, has been killing it (pun intended) in theaters. However, after nearly two full months in theaters, the latest Ghostface mystery is getting ready to be played from the comfort of your own home.

In January 2022, Scream was released. It served as a “requel,” as they explain in the film — ushering in a new group of kids with the likes of rising stars like Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, etc., while also bringing back some of the legacy characters like Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette). While it took the Force Awakens approach by harkening back to the original film, it also made a lot of money and grossed $137 million worldwide.

That led to the no-brainer decision by Paramount to greenlight a sequel, and Scream VI was fast-tracked and released on March 10, making it the second-fastest that a film in the franchise has been turned around and the fastest since Scream 2 (that was released on December 12, 1997, after Scream was released on December 20, 1996).

And Scream VI continued the hot streak set by its predecessor and has been a smashing success for Paramount — it holds the record for the highest opening weekend (not adjusted for inflation) with $44 million and is the highest-grossing film in the franchise domestically with $107 million. It also cleared the worldwide gross of Scream (2022) by a wide margin — grossing $168.5 million worldwide at the time of this writing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scream VI will be available to stream on Paramount+ on April 25. It joins the previous five installments on the streamer.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the Radio Silence collective have directed the last two Scream films. Like the films or not, you can’t deny that the duo has brought the franchise back into the mainstream with their two box office and critical successes.

Scream VI is still in theaters now and will be available to stream on Paramount+ on April 25.