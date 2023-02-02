Has there been a bigger breakout star in Hollywood over the past year or so than Jenna Ortega? From her performances as a fervorous scream queen to a stoic, fascinatingly morbid goth girl, Ortega has endeared herself to millions around the globe. And she continues to take huge strides in her nascent career.

On Wednesday (interestingly enough) afternoon, adidas announced that it has partnered with Ortega as their new global brand ambassador.

Jenna Ortega then stated in a press release that she has long been a fan of the famous fashion label.

“My love for adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said. “It’s always had such a presence in sport, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways. Growing up for me it always had to be adidas sneakers and tees as the go-to, to this day so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes.”

Ortega, the 20-year old actress, will soon become the face of adidas’ first new label in 50 years named adidas Sportswear. adidas Executive Board member Brian Grevy said that Jenna Ortega perfectly represents the creativity and progressive way of thinking that the new label hopes to embody.

“[I]t’s so exciting that we can announce Jenna Ortega has joined us, to launch our first new label in 50 years. A progressive and passionate next generation pioneer that is making waves across the globe, her fresh and creative way of thinking is what we, as a brand, found ourselves on and continue to be inspired by,” Grevy said.

Ortega has had plenty of famous roles over the past few years, playing Ellie Alves in Season 2 of Netflix’s “You”, Lorraine in A24’s “X”, and Tara Carpenter in the continuation of the “Scream” film franchise. However, she truly broke out in the titular role in Netflix’s “Wednesday”.

After this deal with adidas, the sky truly is the limit for the 20-year old actress’ career.