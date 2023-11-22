A day after Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, it's being reported that Jenna Ortega is no longer returning for the film.

No Carpenters?

Deadline is reporting that Ortega will not be starring in Scream 7. This means that neither Sam (Barrera) or Tara (Ortega) Carpenter are set to reprise their roles in the seventh film.

The reason for Ortega dropping out is due to her shooting schedule. Supposedly, this has nothing to do with Barrera's firing, but the fact that Ortega is committed to Wednesday Season 2.

According to Deadline's report, this isn't a new development, either. Ortega's exit was reportedly discussed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. A script wasn't ready by the start of the strike, and Ortega has to head to Ireland in April 2024 to shoot the second season of Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter added that Ortega reportedly either “had no deal or, in the renegotiating of her option, asked what the movie company (Spyglass) deemed was too much money.”

Now the Scream series is really at an interesting fork in the road. Barrera's exit was one thing — Ortega and the rest of the new-age Woodsboro kids could take over — but Ortega leaving is another. That leaves a huge void to fill and the rest of the ensemble will need to step up.

Luckily, the series does have some other budding stars. Booksmart star Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown play Chad and Mindy Meeks, respectively. They will both now have to take on the burden of leading the series, unless the franchise does another reboot with a brand new ensemble. Or maybe even Neve Campbell is called back to action once again with Courtney Cox.

Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega were key parts of the Scream franchise's revival. The last two installments grossed $138 million and $168 million, respectively.