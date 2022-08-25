Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is clearly not a fan of the no. 42 spot given to him by the 2022 NFL top 100 rankings. Heyward certainly believes he’s a better player than what his position on that list suggests, but also opined that he would rather turn his attention to what matters most, which is his winning football games, than further waste his time critiquing every ranking that disrespects him. Here’s what Cam Heyward said about it during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast (h/t AJ Alany of Steelers Depot).

“Screw the ranking, among other things,” Heward said when asked about his 42nd ranking by co-host Hayden Walsh on the most recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast. “I’m tired of talking about lists, and how I feel disrespected by all the different media. I’m just ready to focus on the football at hand, and what I can control. It’s cool to be recognized, it’s cool to make a big spiel about it and say I should be higher or why is this guy higher than me. But at the end of the day, I’ve got work to do, and these lists aren’t gonna do it for me.”

Cam Heyward is right to feel that way. After all, he is coming off a Pro Bowl and First-Team AP All-Pro campaign in the 2021 NFL season. That same season, he played an integral role in the Steelers’ stop unit, particularly in pass rushing, as he had 10.0 sacks, the second-most he’s had in a season since he entered the NFL in 2011.