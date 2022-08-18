The Pittsburgh Steelers are not one of the teams partaking in joint practices this week. However, Steelers star defensive end Cam Heyward is taking notice of the happenings across the league.

Tempers have reportedly flared in joint practices all week. On Wednesday, the joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers made headlines for the amount of fights and scuffles that took place.

Heyward took to Twitter to share his thoughts on joint practices themselves. The Steelers star kept his opinion rather short, simple, and straightforward to the point.

Joint practices are dumb — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 17, 2022

Tempers between the Patriots and Panthers flared up during Tuesday’s practice session as well. They sent multiple players off the field for fighting. However, things really boiled over on Wednesday.

The inciting incident Wednesday occurred when Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson laid out Patriots return man Kristian Wilkerson. Some reports said the hit knocked Wilkerson out on the play.

Robinson reportedly stood over Wilkerson after the play. Wilkerson was clearly hurt, which caused some Patriots to run to their teammate’s defense.

The teams further proved the Steelers star’s point later on. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey received a late hit out of bounds, sparking a bigger brawl. This brawl spilled over near the fan bleachers, where a helmet clipped a fan. The fan is okay following the incident.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule sent his thoughts to the injured fan following the volatile practice. “It’s just unfortunate that a day of so much good football — and I know a lot of it will be about what happened — the decision of one or two guys impacts a lot of different people,” Rhule said. “No. 1: My thoughts are with the woman that was hurt over there, hoping that she’s OK. … And obviously we sent Kenny [Robinson] off the field.”

Heyward, and maybe his Steelers teammates, may have a point about joint practices. While they can help a team test their mettle against outside competition, if they go haywire it can lead to injuries and distract from the practice at hand.

Heyward’s comments may be a contributing factor as to why the Steelers have not partaken in joint practices. Time will tell if joint practices remain in the NFL.