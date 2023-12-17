The veteran wideout explained his touchdown celebration to reporters late last week.

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf had a bullseye on his back entering last week's crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. But the fifth-year wideout took it all in tried, channeling a hip-hop classic in a touchdown celebration in the Seahawks' losing effort.

Check out his explanation here.

Reporter: “What did you sign after the touchdown in San Francisco?” DK Metcalf: “I said, ‘I’m a dog, woof’… I think it was [from] a Migos song.” 😂 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GYXcX4CJTX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

“I said, ‘I'm a dog, woof!'” said a smiling Metcalf when asked about the celebration by a reporter. “I think it's a Migos song.”

Metcalf referenced the 2016 track “Bad and Boujee” from Migos' 2016 album Culture.

The wideout and his teammates will need to be fiercer dogs if they're going to stay in the NFC playoff hunt as they head into a Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-7 Seahawks are battling the Atlanta Falcons (6-7), New Orleans Saints (6-7), Los Angeles Rams (6-7), and the Green Bay Packers (6-7) for the conference's seventh and final playoff spot.

“The way I'm looking at this thing, with five other teams that are in this situation, the same one we're in basically, the tournament is on. Here we go,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said late last week. “It's one week at a time, and we have to fight our way out of this thing. We can still get better, and there's areas that we are working on and parts of our game that we hope we can improve and take better advantage of guys.”

Backup quarterback Drew Lock is expected to make his second start of the season Monday night, with Geno Smith still recovering from a groin injury.