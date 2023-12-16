A Christmas present awaited from Kyle Shanahan to whoever got under DK Metcalf's skin

The San Francisco 49ers downed the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game marred by a brawl involving DK Metcalf and Fred Warner. However, it seems that getting under Metcalf's skin was part of the 49ers' game plan all along.

The team had a meeting the previous night wherein San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged his players to try and get the Seahawks receiver to lose his composure. Shanahan also reportedly compiled and presented various clips of Metcalf going berserk in the past.

“We will get '14' to lose his mind,” Shanahan told his players, as per the San Francisco Chronicle. “Christmas present for whoever gets him.”

It looks like Fred Warner will be receiving something for the holidays because during the closing minutes of the fourth period, all hell broke loose. After an interception by Warner, Metcalf body-slammed the 49ers linebacker, which prompted Warner to retaliate with a shove from the back. Metcalf then grabbed Warner's facemask, inciting a melee that involved plenty of players from both sides. As the smoke cleared, Metcalf and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were both thrown out of the game. Mission accomplished.

Besides the first quarter, San Francisco pretty much dominated the entire game. Frustration was setting in for the Seattle players, which easily allowed Warner a ticket to his Christmas present. With a 10-3 record, the 49ers are already assured of a playoff spot. The Seahawks, however, are currently looking at the playoff picture from outside in. It won't help the team if Metcalf continuously falls for the mind games. But for coach Kyle Shanahan, it was a job well done.