The Seattle Seahawks interviewed an unsung hero of the Lions' tremendous offense who could fill in at offensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a solid but unspectacular season that saw Pete Carroll leave at the end of it.

With Carroll out of the picture and former Ravens defensive coordinator Michael McDonald in as head coach, the question now is whether or not the Seahawks are still contenders in the NFC West.

Recently, an Alabama football rising star coach was mentioned as a possible candidate for the offensive coordinator position under McDonald. Coach McDonald's first plan of action was revealed as the Seahawks' new head man.

McDonald promised the Seahawks would “win a lot of football games” to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Now he may have found the man to lead his offense, an unsung hero for the NFC runner-up Detroit Lions this season.

Seahawks Request Interview with Lions Coach

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gotten most of the headlines this offseason among Detroit assistant coaches. One of his assistants is Tanner Engstrand, the Lions' passing game coordinator.

According to Albert Breer on X, the Lions assistant has been tabbed for an interview with the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks have requested to interview Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, per source,” Breer wrote. “Engstrand is slated to meet with Tampa Bay for their OC spot and interviewed last week for the Patriots job.”

Engstrand a Good Fit for Ravens?

Engstrand's Lions ranked 2nd in the NFL in passing yards last season with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown racking up big yardage en route to an NFC North title.

Meanwhile, Smith and the Seahawks ranked 14th, suggesting that the Lions assistant's expertise could be a welcome addition to McDonald's coaching staff.