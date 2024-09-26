There is no doubt Seahawks fans are feeling great after last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins taking them to 3-0 on the young season so far. As people put their predictions in for the Seahawks' upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Geno Smith details the difference between Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald and the former one in Pete Carroll.

Smith would be interviewed by Rich Eisen on his self-titled show where he talked about how in comparison with Macdonald, there would be more “shoot offs” with Carroll.

“A lot less shoot offs, with Coach Carroll we’d always compete in the meetings and stuff everyday,” Smith said. “Coach Macdonald is straight forward. When we come into the meeting room he has his slides up there, he’s going through bullet points, really walking us through the week and just how we want to prepare. The type of team we’re facing, what it’s going to take to win.”

Geno Smith speaks scheme change with Seahawks under Mike Macdonald

Macdonald has praised Smith on multiple occasions as he's currently in his first season, previously coming from the Baltimore Ravens where he was the defensive coordinator. Smith would also say that the scheme is different as Macdonald brought in Ryan Grubb to be the offensive coordinator after spending two seasons with the University of Washington.

“Then you talk about the schemes obviously different,” Smith said. “You’ve got an OC that’s coming from the college ranks and is now establishing himself on this level. You’ve got Mike Macdonald who has been just a great defensive mind now becoming a head coach and just really evolving as the days go by, you can see him getting more and more comfortable.”

So far, Smith has thrown for 787 yards for three touchdowns and three interceptions through three games leading the team to a 3-0 record. They look to remain undefeated though it will be tough sledding as they travel to face the Lions on Monday night.