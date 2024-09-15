On top of an explosive game from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, it was quarterback Geno Smith that had an impressive game despite the multiple drops to lead the team over the New England Patriots in overtime, 23-20. First year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about Smith's efforts in the win Sunday to bring the team to 2-0 on the season.

In the win, Smith threw for 327 yards to go with one touchdown pass while completing 33 of 44 pass attempts against the Patriots Sunday. There was a total of five drops from Seattle on the afternoon as Macdonald said that Smith played a “dynamite game” and the mishaps will be cleaned up according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“I thought Geno [Smith] played a dynamite game,” Macdonald said. “I thought he was decisive, the ball was out fast. Thought we had a great plan. Yeah, we had a couple drops, but we'll clean those up. I mean, I'm not sure what the numbers are, but they're probably pretty dang good…Let the tape speak for itself and I'm glad he's on our side.”



Despite the drops from Seattle receivers, there was big statistical days as Metcalf caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown while the talented second-year pass-catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 12 catches for 117 yards. The Seahawks was missing their top running back in the depth chart in Kennth Walker III as back up Zach Charbonnet had 38 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald speaks on overall outing

Overall though, it was a tough win for the Seahawks as they look to solidify themselves in the stacked NFC West filled with teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals. Macdonald would talk more about the win after the game where he focused on the mental fortitude of the team.

“Man, what a heck of a football game. We knew the game was gonna come down to the fourth quarter,” Macdonald said via a video on Henderson's X, formerly Twitter, page. “Didn't expect to come down to the fifth quarter, but whatever it takes. Just proud of the fight, the resiliency, just the confidence, the support, the togetherness of our football team. So that's a good, really good football team we just played. Tough, obviously, they ran the ball really well, they stopped the run, but our guys came through in the end, and then just proud of our guys.”

“You know, when we needed to make a play, it seems like on all three phases, the guys made plays without inventing techniques or whatever,” Macdonald continued. “Just kind of played through this game, played through their fundamentals and and we closed out the end. So just, just a great, great football game, and excited to get back home.”

With the win, it's a fast start for the Seahawks as they are now 2-0 and prepare for Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.