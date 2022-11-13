Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

To say that Geno Smith’s emergence this season is surprising is a massive understatement. After sitting behind Russell Wilson last season, the Seahawks QB became one of the best players at his position this season. There’s a legitimate argument that Geno is one of the MVP leaders this season.

Because of that, talks about Geno Smith’s future with the Seahawks are starting to heat up. According to Ian Rapoport, Seattle is expected to offer their starting quarterback a long-term contract after his MVP-caliber play this year. This is the perfect outcome for one of the best stories this season.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith has done enough to be the team's starter in 2023, with contract talks expected after the season. pic.twitter.com/StHmOSrA57 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

If you had told Seahawks fans before the season that they’d willingly give Geno Smith long-term money, they’d wonder what went wrong with the front office. Prior to this season, Smith was seen as someone who’d top out as an excellent backup QB. The team was expected to pursue a replacement QB by the end of the season.

Geno Smith shut down those plans rather quickly, though, with his excellent play. It’s not like the Seahawks QB is doing anything unsustainable, too: he’s cut down his mistakes and improved his decision-making. All of that adds up to one of the most surprising career turnarounds in the last few years.

Behind their new-found offensive prowess and a solid defense, the Seahawks are looking to make some serious noise come playoff time. Considering the expectations for this team before the season, a postseason berth would already be a win on its own.