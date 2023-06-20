The Seattle Seahawks surprised many observers last season by finishing the regular season with a winning record and making the playoffs. When they moved on from Russell Wilson and assigned the QB1 position to Geno Smith, many thought that Pete Carroll's team was destined for a losing record and a third- or fourth-place finish in the NFC West.

However, Carroll's faith in Smith paid off, and the Seahawks proved to be quite competitive a year ago. The 2023 season appears to be one with more than a bit of promise. The Seahawks should be in an excellent position to challenge the San Francisco 49ers (and perhaps the resurgent Los Angeles Rams) for the NFC West title.

They made three key moves in free agency to improve their defense, with the return of MLB Bobby Wagner being the most significant. Wagner has been a tackling machine throughout his career, and he always set an excellent example when he was with the Seahawks during the first 10 years of his career. After spending a year with the Rams, Wagner is back in the Northwest and will play a key role.

The Seahawks also signed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones from the Denver Broncos to upgrade the pass rush. The 6-foot-3, 281-pound Jones has been a disruptive defensive lineman during the last three seasons, registering 18.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss and 32 QB hits during those years.

Former New York Giants Julian Love will take on a key role in the secondary after a breakthrough season with the NFC East team. He had 124 tackles a year ago, and he has excellent anticipation and rarely finds himself out of position.

The Seahawks also had an excellent draft, and the addition of wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive back Devon Witherspoon is likely to take playing time away from veterans D.K. Metcalf and Michael Jackson.

Smith-Njigba has the tools to dominate

The former Ohio State receiver has a chance to become the top rookie pass catcher in the NFL. Smith-Njigba did not play much during his final season with the Buckeyes, but he showed how explosive and dominating he could be in the 2021 season.

There is a chance he could be the best of the receivers to come out of Ohio State because he he excels at his route running, has dazzling speed and plays with a certain level of hunger once he makes the catch and has a chance to run through the secondary.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith-Njigba was at his best in the 2022 Rose Bowl when he put on a record-setting show. He had a 347-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Utah. If he had been active last season for more than three games — he had a hamstring issue — he could have been a top-5 pick in the draft.

The Seahawks have a pair of big-play receivers in Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and while some observers believe that the three receivers will live in harmony together, the belief here is that Smith-Njigba will take some time and more than a few receptions away from Metcalf. Lockett remains a dynamic speed receiver, while Metcalf is the overpowering type.

However, Smith-Njigba just may be more skilled than either of those receivers, and Geno Smith is going to enjoy throwing to him.

Witherspoon is a dynamic, physical player

The Seahawks did not select Witherspoon because they hoped he would develop into a useful player. They selected him with that pick because they believe he will be a game-changing player right from the start.

Witherspoon is not a big man at 5-11 and 183 pounds, but he packs a damaging wallop when he makes the tackle. He has drawn comparisons to legendary Legion of Boom hitter Earl Thomas, and if those comparisons are right, he will put fear into the hearts of opposing receivers.

In addition to being a big hitter, he has excellent skills in coverage. He can handle fast receivers, running backs who are capable of running dangerous patterns, bigger wideout ands tight ends. He can break up the pass or make plays on the ball.

Witherspoon was the best player for the Fighting Illini last year as he had 3 interceptions, 14 passes defensed, 41 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The Seahawks have high hopes that he will provide an upgrade to their secondary right from the start of the season.