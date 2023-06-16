The Seattle Seahawks have their sights set on taking the next step as a top contender in 2023. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with an over/under win total prediction for the Seattle Seahawks.

Expectations were low last year after the Russell Wilson trade, but the Seahawks' over/under win total of 5.5 was shattered, thanks to excellent coaching, a relatively good bill of health, outstanding development from their 2022 rookie class, and a big breakout season from quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks' high-flying offense finished with the 10th-most yards and tied for the fourth-most touchdowns through the air but was slightly below average in the rushing department. With a very young offensive line that featured bookend rookie tackles, Seattle had inevitable growing pains up front and gave up 46 sacks, tied for the ninth-most in the league.

But the offense really wasn't the problem. It was the defense, which gave up 28.6 points per game in last year's eight losses. Seattle generated consistent pressure and tied for seventh in the league in sacks (45). And despite being without standout safety Jamal Adams for all but one game last season and starting a raw fifth-round rookie corner in Tariq Woolen (emerged as a DROY finalist), the Seahawks were in the middle-of-the-pack against the pass.

The rush defense proved to be the biggest weakness on the Seahawks' roster, as Seattle surrendered the third-most rushing yards and fifth-most rushing touchdowns on the ground last season.

The Seahawks turned some heads early in the draft when they doubled down on their strengths by trying to recreate the Legion of Boom and give themselves an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver and running back instead of overhauling their front seven. As a result, Seattle’s two first-round picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appear to be top candidates for the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively.

Seattle found a handful of potential draft steals later on that can help in the trenches, but will they provide enough production for the weak spot on the Seahawks' roster to keep the team in contention for the NFC West crown? Without further ado, let's take a look at the Seahawks' over/under odds for 2023.

Here are the latest NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NFL Odds: Seahawks Over/Under Win Total

Over 8.5 Wins: -142

Under 8.5 Wins: +116

Why Seattle Could Hit The Under

Only five of Seattle's regular starters from last year's defensive unit remain at the top of the Seahawks' depth chart, so there will likely be some growing pains, especially early on in the season.

Free agent additions Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed bring a sense of stability to Seattle's three-man front after parting ways with last year's starters in Shelby Harris, Al Woods, and Poona Ford. The hope is that fourth-round rookie Cameron Young, fifth-round pick Mike Morris, and the Seahawks' top undrafted free agent can provide some much-needed depth and an impact in rotational roles behind Jones, Reed, and nose tackle Bryan Mone.

But Seattle doesn’t have any true game-wreckers up front and the level of improvement we see from the run defense could have a considerable impact on the Seahawks' over/under win total.

The unit will be put to the test early and often this season, as the Seahawks will face the likes of Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins, James Connor, David Montgomery, and first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs in the first half of the 2023 season. In total, Seattle will face 10 of the top 13 rushing teams from last year.

There could also be growing pains in the trenches on the other side of the ball, as the offensive line remains one of the most inexperienced in the league and enters 2023 with two new starters. Phil Haynes, a former 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks that started three games last year, steps into the starting role at right guard after the departure of Gabe Jackson. Free agent addition Evan Brown also steps into the starting role at center following the retirement of Austin Blythe.

And overall, the schedule doesn't do them very many favors, either. Outside of their division, four of their five toughest opponents are arduous tests on the road against Detroit, Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Dallas.

Why Seattle Could Hit The Over

With an overall manageable schedule, it's easy to see why we're expecting big things from this team in the Seahawks' game-by-game predictions. Even when we account for a brutal late-season schedule, it's hard not to like the over for the Seahawks' over/under odds.

Even with some daunting matchups down the stretch against some teams that excel at running the ball and stifling their opponents' ground game, the Seahawks have a new dynamic receiver trio in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba that's going to create matchup nightmares of their own. Geno Smith's in good hands as he looks to build off of last season.

While there are questions about his ability to win consistently down the field with below-average top-end speed, Smith-Njigba has a strong chance to be the rookie receiving yards leader, thanks to his eye-popping short-area quickness, stellar ball skills, elite body control, and tremendous route-running that will allow him to feast from the slot.

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet also forms a dangerous duo with last year's rookie phenom Kenneth Walker out of the backfield to keep opposing defenses honest.

And while the Seahawks defense will still struggle to stop the run, their pass rush looks legit, and taking Devon Witherspoon speaks to their interest in recreating the Legion of Boom.

An elite, instinctive, and tenacious cornerback prospect with outstanding ball skills, Witherspoon has the ingredients to dominate at the next level. Seattle's secondary was already pretty strong, but the unit did get gashed deep last year with nine receiving TDs of 20-plus yards, which tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Final Seahawks Over/Under Prediction & Pick

With a talented, up-and-coming roster and manageable schedule, Seattle's well-equipped to overcome the obstacles on its schedule and contend for the playoffs. It's a seemingly safe bet to take the over on the Seahawks' over/under prediction.

Final Seahawks Over/Under Pick & Prediction: Over 8.5 Wins: -142