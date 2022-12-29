By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes has been hearing the noise and criticisms about TCU football all year long, even after the team secured a Fiesta Bowl date with the Michigan Wolverines. The Horned Frogs had to scratch and claw their way to the College Football Playoff, despite enjoying an undefeated regular season before the Big 12 title game.

Dykes and company are used to getting no respect, but it doesn’t mean they like it. So, a feisty Sonny Dykes took to the podium for his team’s media day ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl and spoke about TCU football’s tough path to get to where they are while taking a shot at the SEC in the process, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

“You’re not gonna catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas.”

Sonny Dykes pointed out that TCU football made it through a Big 12 gauntlet this year, making sure to note that his squad didn’t get a November break against a non-conference opponent like SEC schools did.

As Dykes notes, a step down in competition for the Horned Frogs this year was a game against the No. 20 Texas Longhorns.

Sure enough, one glance at TCU football’s schedule this year confirms that they defeated four ranked teams to get to the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Certainly not a cupcake schedule.

And Sonny Dykes wants anyone who thinks that was easy to take a look at the SEC scheduling.

The TCU football head coach’s comments are sure to be a major talking point should his team meet Georgia in the title game.