We are going to see a lot of big changes in college football this season in terms of conference realignment, and more changes could be coming in the future as well. One team to pay attention to is Florida State football. There has been a lot of talk lately about the Seminoles changing conferences, and ideally, they would go to either the SEC or the Big Ten. Those are the two best conferences in college football. However, it sounds like neither of those conferences want the Seminoles.

Both the SEC and the Big Ten are going through big changes this season. The SEC is welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, and the Big Ten is welcoming USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Now, the SEC has 16 teams and the Big Ten has 18. Both conferences seem to feel like that is enough.

“We’re focused on our 16. Period,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC media days. “I'm not going to guess about what happens next. We can certainly remain at 16 for a long, long time and be incredibly successful.”

The Big Ten doesn't seem to be looking for more additions either, and it makes sense as they have two more teams than the SEC after adding four Pac-12 schools.

“[Big Ten commissioner] Tony [Petitti] is staying away from expansion, and we’re taking Tony’s lead,” One source said, according to Action Network.

At the end of the day, the Big Ten doesn't seem to feel a need to go after Florida State football. They just made four new big additions.

“What’s the upside of Florida State?” One source asked. “We got what we needed by adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington — and Oregon and Washington were added at 50 cents on the dollar to help USC and UCLA. Who would Florida State help? And at what cost? And, most importantly, who’s going to pay for it?”

What happens if the ACC implodes? Or if it doesn't?

One source believes that if the ACC stays together, then Florida State will be in a difficult spot.

“If the ACC doesn’t implode, Florida State could be in a dangerous spot,” The source said. “I don’t know if they have a home. Unless there’s a doomsday scenario and the ACC implodes, FSU is in a bad spot.”

It sounds like Florida State football should be hoping for an ACC collapse.

“There is no appetite among the presidents unless there is some catastrophic development with the ACC and it forces [the Big Ten] into a decision,” Another source said. “If the ACC blows up, who picks first [between the Big Ten and SEC]? Who picks second? If there is a need and desire to expand, you take inventory so your competitors don’t get it. But the presidents and chancellors are looking for stability. Despite what the social media geniuses are suggesting, no one — the leagues, the networks — is driving expansion.”

Another issue that people apparently have with Florida State is trust. They don't want something messy to unfold, and the Seminoles have allowed that to happen in the past.

“Look what they did: getting the attorney general involved, accusing [former ACC commissioner] John Swofford of rigging the television rights to help his son, filing a suit to expose ESPN’s TV deals — something the other three power leagues are against, by the way,” A source said. “They’re not a good partner. There’s no congeniality. No one wants that. It’s not about FSU getting out of the ACC’s Grant of Rights. They’re not a fit.”

One source thinks that Florida State is going about this all wrong. Instead of trying to push away, they should be trying to make things work in the ACC.

“I don’t understand why Florida State doesn’t rally everyone to work together in the ACC?” The source said. “Instead, they’re attempting something very complicated that ultimately likely won’t get them in the Big Ten or SEC.”

What about the Big 12?

There have been some recent rumors that Florida State football could be making a move to the Big 12, but they also just made some big moves. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is focused on the current new additions to the conference and he isn't looking to add more teams.

“Last week, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said his league is ‘not looking to add more schools' and is focused on integrating eight new schools the Big 12 added recently,” Action Network wrote.

Florida State is clearly interested in making a move to a different conference, but it doesn't sound like anyone is interested in bringing them in.