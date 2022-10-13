Second Extinction Release Date: Trailer and Gameplay

Big guns and even bigger, killer dinosaurs? What’s not to love? Relive the dream of slaying big mutated dinosaurs in Second Extinction. Read on to learn more about Second Extinction, its release date, and gameplay.

Second Extinction Release Date: October 20, 2022

Second Extinction a three-player co-op shooter. It is coming to Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 20, 2022.

Second Extinction gameplay

In Second Extinction, mutated dinosaurs have taken over Earth. The dinosaurs have destroyed humanity, and the remaining survivors are forced to retreat to space. Now, small teams of specialized fighters go back to Earth on short but intense missions to wipe out the dinosaur threat and reclaim the planet once again.

The gameplay begins with players choosing a mission, ranging from retrieving important cargo to investigating the outcomes of prior research missions. From there, players can choose one of several different characters. The characters are divided into different classes that affect what items players can start a mission with. Each character also has unique abilities, ranging from enhanced combat, health regeneration, and improved perception of surroundings. Players then choose which specific area on the map they want to start that mission on. From there, players enter their drop pods to be sent back down to Earth and start their mission.

The missions vary in difficulty, ranging from Low, Medium, High, and Emergence. This affects how hard the missions will be, as well as how many enemies will appear in an area. Players begin missions with limited supplies as well. Ammo and health are scarce, but players can restock these items at any time through a supply drop. Lastly, the extent of the dinosaurs’ mutations varies. Some dinosaurs have increased agility and can leap further distances. Others have thick skin, causing them to take reduced damage. Some can even spit acid. It’s up to the players to use the weapons at their disposal to dispatch these threats and finish their missions.

