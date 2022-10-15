Secretlab The International 11 Edition and TI11 promotions announced

The Secretlab Dota 2 The International 11 Gaming Chair is here, along with other promotions by Secretlab for The International 2022.

Special Edition Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Gaming Chairs commemorating The International 2022 has just been unveiled, along with activities and promotions by Secretlab that will happen on-site at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during the Grand Finals of the Dota 2 event. Since 2019, Secretlab has been creating a bespoke The International Gaming Chair with a design that fully complements the tournament’s theme for the year. This year, the red molten lava of The International 2022 defines the tones of the TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair. On top of the amazing visual design, Secretlab gaming chairs have been recommended by esports medicine specialists and physical therapists, with an ergonomic design that leads to Valve choosing Secretlab as its official gaming chair every year.

Secretlab returns to support @DOTA2's biggest stage with The International 11 Edition chair: https://t.co/ZCcdC7nj6i. Honor the highest echelons of esports with pro-grade seating excellence, available while stocks last. pic.twitter.com/t8vRmTUIPd — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) October 14, 2022

Designed exclusively for TI each year, Secretlab The International Edition chairs have witnessed iconic events in The International: the two-time championship of OG and the victory of Team Spirit over two-time hopefuls in Team Spirit. If watching at home, the Secretlab The International Edition gaming chairs will keep you comfortable as you follow the action at your gaming setup.

Available only in very limited quantities this year, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 The International 11 Edition takes on Valve’s fiery volcanic theme for The International 2022, similar to the look of the Dire side of the Dota 2 map. Molten magma seeps through volcanic cracks, represented by intricate red embroidery that accents the chair’s side wings. You can order the chair here, and you can even snag a couple of great deals during their Black Friday Sale.

Dive into adventure with Tidehunter, fire up support with Snapfire, or sink into a cushy pit of comfort with Roshan. Defending your Ancient has never been this ferociously adorable. https://t.co/ZCcdC7nj6i pic.twitter.com/a5fRaUHXQa — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) October 14, 2022

On top of the fiery gaming chair, The International 2022 Edition also has the all-new Secretlab Dota 2 Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Collection, featuring designs of Tidehunter, Roshan, and Snapfire’s Mortimer. Each is filled with Secretlab’s signature PlushCell Memory Foam that contours to your back, these pillows will keep you comfortable on all of your ranked and turbo matches. You can order the lumbar pillows here.

Secretlab The International 11 Promotions and On-Site Activities

Fans who are attending The International 2022 Grand Finals in-person at the Singapore Indoor Stadium may visit Secretlab’s on-site booth from October 26, and stand a chance to win booth-exclusive Secretlab The International 11 merchandise including a “Relaxed Roshan” enamel pin and a limited edition lanyard when fans participate in on-site activities and get up close with one of the very few official Aegis of Champions replica in the world.

Of course, fans can also purchase Secretlab products at the on-site booth as opposed to ordering online.