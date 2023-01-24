Here is our Fool Social Link Guide for SEES in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable S.E.E.S Fool Social Link Guide

Unlike most Social Links in Persona 3 Portable, the SEES Fool Social Link progresses on its own throughout the story. Key story points will improve this Social Link’s Rank. Also unlike most Persona 3 Portable Social Links, this Social Link grants the player special Skills and Tactics.

Rank 3 Conserve SP Tactic: Teammates will avoid using actions that use SP Cooperation Skill: Party members can now perform a double team attack during battle

Rank 4 Full Assault: Member(s) will attack without providing support. Teammates will focus on attacking

Rank 5 Protect: Party members can now take a mortal blow for you during battle



When the player maxes this Social Link, they will be able to fuse Susano-o. Not only that, but the Fool Social Link will transform into the Judgement Social Link.

S.E.E.S Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, the Social Link will start on April 18. It will automatically happen after the first Full Moon boss.

Rank 1

Story event on April 18.

Ikutsuki: “Would you believe me if I said that a day consists of more than 24 hours?” No. 0 …Excuse me? 0

Mitsuru: “That’s the Dark Hour–a time period hidden between one day and the next.” Hidden? 0 Between? 0 I don’t get it. 0

Mitsuru: “They’re responsible for most of the incidents in the news, if not all of them.” How do you fight them? 0 What about the police? 0

Ikutsuki: “Which means, it’s all up to you guys.” I see. 0 So…? 0

Mitsuru: “We’ve prepared an Evoker for you. We’d like you to lend us your strength.” Alright. 0 I’m not sure I’m ready. 0



Rank 2

Happens after entering Tartarus for the first time, then returning to the ground floor.

Mitsuru: “So, how was it?” No problem. 0 I don’t know about this… 0 I’m exhausted. 0



Rank 3

Story event on May 9, after the second Full Moon Boss.

Yukari: “But, how did you know which one was the brake?” I trusted my instincts. 0 It was a lucky guess. 0



Rank 4

Story event on July 7. after fourth Full Moon boss.

Junpei: “So, you’re the hero again, huh?” It was just luck. 0 I didn’t do much, really. 0



Rank 5

Story event on July 22, on day three of the Yakushima vacation. There are no dialogue options in this rank.

Rank 6

Story event on November 2, before the final Full Moon boss

Yukari: “…Don’t ya think?” It went by quickly. 0 Yeah, it was rough. 0 Haven’t thought about it. 0



Rank 7

Story event on November 4, after the Final Moon boss. There are no dialogue options in this rank.

Rank 8

This rank skips automatically to Rank 9

Rank 9

Story event on November 28, after Chidori dies.

Junpei: “I know I have to snap outta this, but it’s just so hard…” Hang in there, Junpei. 0 You should look at it. 0 …… 0

Junpei: “It still bothers me a little… But, I want you to know that I’m counting on your abilities.” I understand. 0 I’m counting on you too. 0 Don’t count on me. 0



Rank 10

Story event on December 31. Choosing to let Ryoju live is necessary to advance the SEES Social Link.

> This is a very important decision. You must choose wisely. Let Ryoji live: True End* Kill Ryoji: Bad End

Ryoji’s New Form: “Tell me your answer…”* Let Ryoji live: True End Kill Ryoji: Bad End



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, the Social Link will start on April 20. It will automatically happen after the first Full Moon boss.

Rank 1

Story event on April 20.

Ikutsuki: “Would you believe me if I said that a day consists of more than 24 hours?” No. 0 …Excuse me? 0

Mitsuru: “That’s the Dark Hour–a time period hidden between one day and the next.” Hidden? 0 Between? 0 I don’t get it. 0

Mitsuru: “They’re responsible for most of the incidents in the news, if not all of them.” How do you fight them? 0 What about the police? 0

Ikutsuki: “Which means, it’s all up to you guys.” I see. 0 I’m not sure I’m ready. 0

Mitsuru: “We’ve prepared an Evoker for you. We’d like you to lend us your strength.” Alright. 0 I’m not sure I’m ready. 0



Rank 2

Happens after entering Tartarus for the first time, then returning to the ground floor.

Mitsuru: “So, how was it?” No problem. 0 I don’t know about this… 0 I’m exhausted. 0



Rank 3

Story event on May 9, after the second Full Moon Boss.

Junpei: “Dammit! I don’t know how to stop this thing!” Someone hit the brakes! 0 Leave it to me! 0

Junpei: “Hey, are you okay, -tan?” That was a breeze. 0 I was so scared… 0

Yukari: “But, how did you know which one was the brake?” Woman’s intuition. 0 I just took my chances. 0



Rank 4

Story event on July 7. after fourth Full Moon boss.

Junpei: “Hey, [Player Name]… What’re you trying so hard for?” I’m not, though. 0 Worried about me? 0 I’m compensating for you. 0



Rank 5

Story event on July 22, on day three of the Yakushima vacation.

Yukari: “Alright, here’s our chance for an All-Out Attack!” Attack 0 Relent 0



Rank 6

Story event on November 2, before the final Full Moon boss

Yukari: “We’ve been through a lot this last six months…” It went by quickly. 0 It was fun. 0 We did our best. 0



Rank 7

Story event on November 4, after the Final Moon boss. There are no dialogue options in this rank.

Rank 8

This rank skips automatically to Rank 9

Rank 9

Story event on November 28, after Chidori dies.

Junpei: “I know I have to snap outta this, but it’s just so hard…” Cheer up, Junpei… 0 I know how you feel… 0 C’mon, be a man! 0

Junpei: “I want you to know… I got nothin’ but faith in your skills.” We can do it! 0 I’m counting on you too. 0 Leave it to me! 0



Rank 10

Story event on December 31. Choosing to let Ryoju live is necessary to advance the SEES Social Link.

> This is a very important decision. You must choose wisely… Let Ryoji live: True End* Kill Ryoji: Bad End

Transformed Ryoji: “Tell me your answer…” / “I don’t want you to suffer…”* Let Ryoji live: True End Kill Ryoji: Bad End



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Fool Social Link, S.E.E.S. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.