Are they going to take it out again? If so, this news is real, and it's fantastic. It's a pret-ty, pret-ty big deal. Seinfeld, which famously had a meta-reboot in Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, may be coming back for more to prove the show is still the master of its domain. Jerry Seinfeld himself teased such a prospect at his Boston comedy show over the weekend.

Performing stand up at the Wang Theater on Saturday night, Seinfeld was asked by someone in the audience if he liked the ending of his eponymous sitcom — referring to the controversial series finale which was notoriously panned by critics and fans. Seinfeld largely sidestepped the question of whether or not he liked it, but did say “Well… I have a little secret for you about the ending… But I can't really tell it, because it is a secret,” he teased to big laughs.

“Here's what I'll tell you,” Seinfeld continued, “okay, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,” to which the crowd erupted in applause.

“Hasn't happened yet,” he added. “And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so, you'll see.”

Jerry Seinfeld hinted that something is in the works regarding the ending of Seinfeld. Larry David is involved. This video was taken at his Boston show at the Wang Theater on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/OW0wGPT4gl — Kevin Rozell (@Zellyanks) October 9, 2023

The Larry in question is of course Larry David, the other co-creator of Seinfeld, and the star and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm. This spurred rumors that the upcoming 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm might once again be Seinfeld-centric and concern whatever Seinfeld is referring to.

However, a revisiting of the series finale — which saw Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer end up in jail — could be for another outlet entirely as well. One thing is certain, in this age of reboots, reunions and revivals, a Seinfeld reimagining could be as big as they come… yada, yada, yada… you probably want to keep your ears open for more updates. Unless you're not a Seinfeld fan — not that there's anything wrong with that.