Could Larry David‘s hit show Curb Your Enthusiasm be coming to an end? It sure looks possible.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has been a constant on HBO programming since its premiere on October 15, 2000. Now, 11 seasons in and a 12th incoming, it seems as though the sitcom could be at the end of its run after this season. The show followed Larry David, who’s playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself, as a semi-retired writer. The observational comedy has remained hilarious throughout the two-plus decades the show has run, but sadly, nothing lasts forever.

In a now-deleted tweet from Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Jon Hayman, the crew had finished “shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.” Also in the tweet was a photo of Larry David and the crew, presumably during the shoot of the final scene. You can see the image below.

Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season. – Jon Hayman – Curb Producer pic.twitter.com/pLr1LHRCgt — Curb Your Enthusiasm – Larry David Latest News (@curb_david) March 28, 2023

In another tweet that has since been deleted, director and executive producer Robert B. Weide also implied that the series could be coming to an end. He said, “1st day: March, 1998. Last day (?): March 27, 2023. These 25 years have flown by. Thank you, #LarryDavid. What a trip.”

While HBO declined to comment on Variety’s report, a source did tell them that David’s deal is apparently coming to an end this year, so if Curb Your Enthusiasm was to continue, David would either have to re-up with HBO or find a new network.

Even if we don’t know whether or not Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be it’s final, we know that shooting is now completed. Hopefully, that means we’ll see Larry David playing himself on our screens once again very, very soon.