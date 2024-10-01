The Ottawa Senators failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. In fact, they were never really in the race. Ottawa had an extremely disappointing season in 2023-24. This disappointing season led to the firing of DJ Smith as head coach during the year. In 2024-25, though, the team is ready to make a push for postseason hockey.

The Senators made a lot of moves in the offseason. Some moves were blockbusters that could put them above division rivals. For instance, the Senators traded for Linus Ullmark in a deal with the Boston Bruins during the Stanley Cup Final. Other moves simply added depth to areas where the team felt they needed more options.

It's hard to gauge how much this team improved over the summer. And we truly won't know how these moves will pan out until the games are played on the ice. With this in mind, let's take a deeper look at this team. Here is a complete Senators season preview with the 2024-25 NHL season on the horizon.

The projected Senators roster

The Senators certainly have an interesting roster set up. Brady Tkachuk is the captain of this team and one of its best players. Anchoring the first line is former top-five pick Tim Stutzle. Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson, and Josh Norris are other names who make up the top-six for the Senators.

On defense, there are a few notable names. Jake Sanderson stands out as one of the best young defensemen in the NHL. Thomas Chabot is another standout on this Ottawa blueline. Nick Jensen is a new face for the Senators this year. He came over from the Washington Capitals this offseason through trade.

In goal, there are two players likely making the roster out of camp. Linus Ullmark, as mentioned, came over from the Boston Bruins this summer. Backimg him up is Anton Forsberg, who returns for his fifth season in Ottawa. However, it is worth mentioning that Mads Sogaard could get looks at the NHL level this season. Here is a complete look at the projected Senators roster:

Forwards – Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Claude Giroux, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, David Perron, Shane Pinto, Michael Amadio, Ridly Greig, Nick Cousins, Zack MacEwen, Noah Gregor, Angus Crookshank, Matthew Highmore

Defensemen – Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen, Tyler Kleven, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Travis Hamonic

Goalies – Linus Ullmark, Anton Forsberg

Ottawa's season outlook

The Senators begin their 2024-25 season with a rather high-profile matchup. Ottawa plays host to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on October 10. The Senators are Florida's first road game of the season, as they raise the banner in their season opener.

On December 5, the Senators welcome the Detroit Red Wings to town. Detroit and Ottawa have played some incredibly intense games over the years. Additionally, this is the first time David Perron will face Detroit since signing a two-year contract with the Senators. Perron spent the last two seasons with the Red Wings.

On January 16, the Senators play host to the Washington Capitals. This marks the first time Ottawa will play against Jakob Chychrun. Ottawa traded Chychrun to Washington on July 1 during NHL Free Agency. Accordingly, this is also the first time Nick Jensen will play against the Capitals.

If the Senators are battling for Atlantic Divison positioning late in the year, they won't be in control of their own fate. The Senators play Eastern Conference opponents in nine of their final 10 games. However, only three of these games are against Atlantic Division rivals. Ottawa ends its regular season on April 17, 2025 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Are the Senators a playoff team?

The Senators are a fascinating team because the potential with this group is hard to miss. Ottawa has a group of players who could do a lot of damage on the ice. However, a lot of these players took a step back last season. The team's playoff potential in 2024-25 depends on the version of these players we get.

If we see more of the 2022-23 Senators, plus big-time performances from new faces, they could go far. In fact, they may even challenge for a playoff spot through one of the divisional placements. That's certainly an uphill battle no matter what happens this year. But they have the talent to challenge some of the juggernauts in the Atlantic.

However, if last year is any indication, this may be more of a wild card team. And that's if the Senators challenge for the playoffs at all. A repeat performance of last year could be disastrous for their playoff potential. It could even lead to some tough choices in the 2025 offseason. For now, though, the Senators are a playoff bubble team. They have the talent to make it, but they need to put in the work.