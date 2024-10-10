Goaltender Linus Ullmark recently signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension with the Ottawa Senators that is worth an average annual value of $8.25 million and begins next season, and he did not hold back when describing the emotions he felt after signing the contract.

“It sort of like a surreal feeling just because I'm still processing the whole thing,” Linus Ullmark said, via NHL.com. “I saw my family now when they came in. I almost had tears in my eyes because it's such a monumental thing. Looking back throughout my career, there's been a lot of hardships. There's been a lot of things that I probably wouldn't like to relive, but I did it. I'm here today. I'm standing here as the man, the husband and the hockey player [I am] just because of it. And I'm trying to bring all of my experience from those hardships and also the good times into this organization. I'm very thankful that I have now the opportunity to build something long term.”

The Senators traded for Ullmark this offseason, acquiring him from the Boston Bruins to help their goaltending woes that hurt them a lot last season. Ottawa was hoping to take a step forward and make the playoffs last season with their young group of players that narrowly missed out in the 2022-2023 season. Ultimately, the Senators regressed and missed the playoffs by a wide margin, and a lot of that had to do with goaltending.

Linus Ullmark excited to join Senators

When acquiring a player in a trade, there is always a concern about whether or not the player will like the new destination and feel at home. Ullmark made it clear that the Senators fanbase made him feel welcomed right away, and that he is excited to play in a Canadian market that is all-in on hockey.

“To all the people of Ottawa and Gatineau, I've felt the support and the love right from the start,” Ullmark said, via NHL.com. “It took me literally five minutes to be recognized when I went out for coffee my first day here. At that point, as well, you can tell that it's a Canadian market and that hockey is what it's about.”

It will be interesting to see how Ullmark fares this year, and if the Senators could surprise some people this season. There still is a group of young players who could help Ottawa find success in the near future.