The Ottawa Senators made a big move for a franchise goalie this offseason. They traded for Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins and signed him to a 4-year extension. For their third game of the season, Ullmark was not dressed because he was ‘stiff' according to coach Travis Green. Mads Sogaard is on the NHL roster and, as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said, ended up in the game.

“Mads Sogaard — called up today with Linus Ullmark hurting — enters for Ottawa after a collision sends Anton Forsberg to the room,” the NHL insider posted.

A second goalie injury is the last thing the Senators need. They are currently in the midst of the longest playoff drought in franchise history and need goalies to break that. Ullmark was brought in to put the young core over the top but it has not been a great start. Even though it is just stiffness, they need to get off to a great start.

The Atlantic Division hosts the last five Eastern Conference Champions between the Panthers, Lightning, and Bruins. Each team and Craig Berube's Toronto Maple Leafs will command playoff spots. Ullmark gives the Senators a chance to break into that category but will need a great start to do so.

Senators must power out of their rebuild

The Senators have a solid core with Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Josh Norris as forwards. Their young defenders Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot should be able to control the blue line. Even with these players, they were nowhere close to the playoffs last season. That's why they paid to bring Ullmark in and carry them to the postseason.

While the division is tough, there is an open spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card that the Islanders and Capitals do not appear to want. The Senators can challenge the middle tier of the Metropolitan Division for the Wild Card and make the playoffs that way.

Having superstar offensive players helps in individual games but throughout the season, they need to be a defensively sound team. Their game against the Kings is a perfect example, as they scored seven goals but it was not a blowout. Forsberg went out after three goals and Sogaard allowed the rest, showing the need for Ullmark.

The schedule does not ease up this week. The Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils are coming to town and could cause big problems in Canada's capital.