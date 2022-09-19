Session: Skate Sim Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Relive the golden age of street skating by doing a kickflip. Read on to learn more about Session: Skate Sim, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Session: Skate Sim Release Date: September 22, 2022

Session: Skate Sim will release on September 22, 2022, on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game has been on early access for three years now, first launching on September 17, 2019.

Session: Skate Sim gameplay

As the name suggests, Session: Skate Sim is a skateboarding simulator. The developers of Session take pride in the game’s realistic physics. The game mostly uses a controller, as the game relies on the controller’s analog sticks. Each of the two sticks represents one of the player’s feet. As with actual skateboarding, skaters must learn to control their feet and master how to transfer their weight. Players who skate in real life will most likely have an advantage going into this game. However, this doesn’t mean that the game is not welcoming to newcomers. Although the controls may take some getting used to, mastering them will unlock so many possibilities for you. There are also four difficulty levels available, so players can adjust them if they think they’re having a hard time, or if they want a challenge.

Unlike other skateboarding simulation games already released, Session: Skate Sim does not have a scoring system. The developers don’t expect you to carry out extremely complicated tricks to try and rack up points. The focus of the game is on what the player wants to do. Whether the player wants to grind on all the rails, or just do kickflip after kickflip, they are free to do so. The players are only limited by their imagination.

The game also has a built-in video editor, allowing players to edit and share their best tricks. Players can record their tricks in a variety of locations, several of which are based on actual famous skating locations. Choose the location you want, and do those sick moves you’ve always wanted to do.

Session: Skate Sim story

Although inspired by the 1990s, considered the golden age of street skating, Session: Skate Sim does not really have a story. If we were to look for one, it would be the story of a skateboarder, trying to do awesome tricks, record them, and show them off to friends. That’s really all there is to it.

