Following initial reports of a transfer portal decision, Jackson State receiver Seven McGee announced his return to the university.

After initially entering the transfer portal, Jackson State standout receiver Seven McGee announced his decision to return to the school for his senior year.

“After a great talk with Coach Taylor I'll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson state go tigers!” McGee wrote on his announcement on ‘X'.

After a great talk with Coach Taylor I'll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson state go tigers!🎬 — 7 (@McgeeSeven) December 7, 2023

McGee was originally a running back, receiver, and kick returner for the University of Oregon. He left the Ducks after two seasons to play for T.C. Taylor and the Jackson State Tigers. Multiple outlets confirmed McGee's entrance into the transfer portal, but it seems Taylor was able to convince the receiver for one more year.

The decision to return to Jackson State garnered tons of support from the Tiger fanbase. As of now, McGee's ‘X' post has over 400 likes and dozens of reposts and quote tweets.

In his junior campaign, McGee caught a total of 19 passes for 136 yards. He also scored four touchdowns on the year, with two of them coming in a single game against Alabama A&M.

The Jackson State Tigers will need McGee's help if they hope to win the conference once again. Following their SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl appearance in 2022, the Tigers went 7-4 and finished second in the SWAC East Division. Their 5-3 conference record paled in comparison to Florida A&M's flawless 8-0 conference record. In order to topple the Rattlers next season, the Tigers need to retain all the talent they can, and keeping McGee is an excellent first step.