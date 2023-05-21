Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Mirror Football to discuss the remarkable Europa League journey of his club, as they prepare to face rivals Real Betis in a highly anticipated La Liga showdown on Sunday.

Sevilla’s qualification for the Europa League final has become somewhat routine over the past two decades. However, this season’s run was unexpected by many, except for the players themselves. They had secured a somewhat unconvincing progress to the last eight of the European competition against Fenerbahce.

Speaking to Mirror Football, defender Nemanja Gudelj emphasized that there were no doubts within the club’s changing room about their ability to turn their fortunes around in the tournament. “It is an amazing feeling,” Gudelj expressed after helping the team qualify for their seventh final. “Everyone knows the special relationship that Sevilla has with this competition, and we in the dressing room live up to those occasions.”

Sevilla’s next challenge is a clash against their fierce cross-city rivals, Real Betis, who are aiming for a top-five finish. The match, which will take place at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on Sunday, is known for its action and drama. Gudelj, who has played in key derbies in the Netherlands and Portugal, believes that the Seville derby is incomparable.

“It is so intense,” said the 31-year-old, who scored a stunning long-range strike in the previous clash. “I have played in many derbies throughout my career, but compared to the derby in Seville, this one beats all the others. It is a very special game. Everyone in the city is either red or green. Everyone has to pick their color and pick their club. The entire city is involved, and it is not just football fans but every single person. It is an identity that goes beyond sport, and that is what makes these derbies so special.”

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Sevilla and Real Betis battle it out for local bragging rights and crucial points in their respective campaigns.