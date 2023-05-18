Sevilla and Juventus meet in the Europa League! Catch the Europa League odds series here, featuring our Sevilla-Juventus prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Sevilla has now reached the 10th spot in the La Liga standings. Holding a three-game unbeaten streak, the Sevillistas hope to punch their ticket to the finals as they head back here in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Juventus currently holds the second spot in the Italian Serie A. A five-game unbeaten run remains active for the Black-and-Whites, and the Italians will be looking to get their fourth Europa League title.

Here are the Sevilla-Juventus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Sevilla-Juventus Odds

Sevilla FC: +140

Juventus FC: +200

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +120

Under 2.5 Goals: -146

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Juventus

TV: ViX, UniMás, TUDN,

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Sevilla Can Beat Juventus

Sevilla has now climbed into the top half of the Spanish top flight. Despite not having a good season in Spain, the Andalusians will be pushing for a victory back in their home turf to salvage their league campaign. Sevilla has been six-time winners of the Europa League, the latest one coming in the 2019-2020 season.

Los Nervionenses managed to overcome their slump and was in excellent form in the previous three games. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Real Valladolid in a 3-0 scoreline, with goals coming from Jesús Corona, Papu Gomez, and Rafa Mir. Two games prior to this, Sevilla also had a 3-2 victory over Espanyol, which put the Parakeets in the relegation zone.

The Rojiblancos are visibly building up positive vibes lately and should continue that groove as they contend in their remaining European journey. An action-packed and emotional fixture is expected here in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. During the first leg match, Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring for the Spaniards but Juventus managed to equalize in extra time. Sevilla should remain confident in this match, as they scared the Italians despite getting 41% possession and 13 total shots during that game.

Sevilla should be wary that their 7-4-6 record at home will be challenged by the formidable foes. In 17 games at home, Sevilla has scored 23 goals.

Erika Lamela is suspended in this match, while Joan Jordan and Marcao are out with injuries for Sevilla. Suso and Tanguy Nianzou are doubtful for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad.

Sevilla will have to rely on the heroics of Youssef En-Nesyri who has four goals in their Europa League campaign. Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos jointly lead Sevilla with two assists each in the Europa League. Rafa Mir, Marcos Acuña, and Pape Gueye will also provide some offensive outputs for the Blanquirrojos.

Why Juventus Can Beat Sevilla

Juventus currently ranks second in the Serie A standings. Despite a 15-point penalty this season, which was later reversed, the Bianconeri have been in impressive form this season. With the scudetto now claimed by Napoli, Juventus is still battling with Inter, Lazio, AC Milan, and Roma for future Champion League placements.

Juventus have been impressive under Massimiliano Allegri and have a point to prove going into this game. The Bianconeri edged Cremonese to an important 2-0 victory in their previous game. Bremer and Nicolò Fagioli scored for the Zebras, which were enough to send La Cremo to the penultimate slot in the Serie A table. Danilo and Juan Cuadrado, however, earned yellow cards in the second half of the game.

Juventus are playing well even in unfamiliar territory. This match will test Juve’s 8-3-6 road record, where they have scored 16 goals and surrendered 14 in Italy’s top flight. Juve should be motivated to preserve their five-game unbeaten run, which dates back to their Coppa Italia defeat to Internazionale.

The club announced that Mattia De Sciglio is out with an ACL injury and will need surgery. Paul Pogba, Kaio Jorge, and Leonardo Bonucci are also absent for Allegri’s squad.

With De Sciglio’s absence, Juan Cuadrado will most likely start on the right flank. Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic will be looking to add to their combined six-goal tallies in the Europa League. Filip Kostic, who leads the team with eight assists in the Serie A, will be looking to add more dimes to his record. Adrien Rabiot, Federico Gatti, and Federico Chiesa have six-goal involvements in this European tourney.

Final Sevilla-Juventus Prediction & Pick

Sevilla should be able to break away from their La Liga struggles if they pick up the victory here. However, Juventus’ form has seen some few dips in the past weeks. The visitors’ big season will continue as they steal this victory from the Spanish hosts.

Final Sevilla-Juventus Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+200), Over 2.5 goals (+120)