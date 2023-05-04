Sevilla and Espanyol meet in the Spanish La Liga Santander! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Sevilla-Espanyol prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Sevilla had its seven-game unbeaten run come to an end in the hands of Girona. Despite that loss, they will carry extreme momentum going into this match as they are now in 12th place while being seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

While the club is glued to the bottom of La Liga this year, Espanyol will be looking to get some miraculous win in this match. They need to maintain their momentum coming from a 1-0 win over Getafe. Espanyol is currently in 19th place and will need four more points to escape the bottom three.

Here are the Sevilla-Espanyol soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Sevilla-Espanyol Odds

Sevilla: -140

Espanyol: +350

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Espanyol

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet 365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Why Sevilla Can Beat Espanyol

Sevilla is in 12th place in the league table at the moment and has not been at their best this season. The Andalusians will need a win in this match to finish in the top half of the table and salvage their league campaign.

Sevilla managed to overcome their slump and was in excellent form in the previous seven games. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Manchester United by a 5-2 aggregate scoreline in the Europa League and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. Sevilla is flying high after their latest European success and snatched wins over Cadiz, Valencia, Villarreal, and Athletic Club Bilbao. Sevilla is slowly climbing in the upper ranks of the Spanish domestic table, but nonetheless, Sevilla is visibly building up positive vibes lately and should continue that groove as they host Espanyol. An action-packed and emotional fixture is expected here in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Their latest La Liga appearance saw them get defeated by Girona in 2-0, but the gap between them and the drop zone is still at seven points for the time being. Sevilla is slowly trying to improve its 11-8-13 standing, including a 6-4-6 record at home. In 32 games in Spain’s top flight, Sevilla has tallied 41 points and smashed 38 goals.

Joan Jordan, Tanguy Nianzou, and Marcao are out with injuries for Sevilla. For Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad, he will have to rely on the heroics of Youssef En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, and Rafa Mir, who have combined for 16 goals. Marcos Acuna, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres, and Lucas Ocampos individually have three goals. The trio of Suso, Ivan Rakitic, and Pape Gueye are hoping to add more to three three-assist tallies. 14 different players have put in at least one goal for the Sevillistas.

Why Espanyol Can Beat Sevilla

The visitors will be playing one of the most important games this season. Espanyol has a 3-5-8 record when playing their away games, and Luis Garcia Fernandez’s side should be able to put their best feet forward if they wish to make an upset against the Spanish giants.

With a do-or-die game on the line and relegation on the horizon, the Parakeets should continue their La Liga winner’s high in their performances this year, where they have snuck victories over Getafe twice, and once over the likes of Mallorca, Elche, Real Betis, and Celta Vigo. In Spain’s top flight, Espanyol is only making 10.7 total shots, 4.5 corners, and 6.5 successful dribbles on 42.9% ball possession.

Espanyol has found victories in their 5-3-2 formation, so they should continue this lineup if they want to maintain pace, scoring, and offensive positioning. However, coach Fernandez looks like he will need an extra defender and one defensive midfielder to mitigate Sevilla’s big bunch of offensive options.

Joselu and Javi Puado are expected to continue the scoring production for the Parakeets, while Sergi Darder, Vinicius Souza, and Nicolas Melamed should continue their playmaking magic in the midfield. Adria Pedrosa, Leandro Cabrera, Sergi Gomez, Cesar Montes, and Oscar Gil are sure to face immense attackers from Sevilla’s side, so they need to step up in the defensive backline. Fernando Pacheco is also expected to swat goals away from the goalposts. Espanyol should match or exceed their defensive metrics of 17.3 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, 19.2 clearances, and 3.3 saves.

The Periquitos will have to play this match without Jose Gragera. Martin Braithwaite is also watching this game from the sidelines as he is still suspended.

Final Sevilla-Espanyol Prediction & Pick

Sevilla should be able to restart from their loss and get the win against a frail Espanyol defense.

Final Sevilla-Espanyol Prediction & Pick: Sevilla (-140), Over 2.5 goals (-104)