The rating of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently revealed for NBA 2K25. With exactly a month away from the time of this writing until the game's release, 2K Games is slowly rolling out the ratings of all notable names in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA 2K25 Rating

According to the official website, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA 2K25 rating is 97 overall. Two of his most notable stats in his 2K25 build are his Outside Scoring and Playmaking. SGA's Outside Scoring has a rating of 94 while his Playmaking is 93. Based on how he performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, it's safe to say that his stats are a bit accurate.

After the 2023-24 season's conclusion, SGA finished the year with impressive stats. He averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. His remarkable efforts were recognized and he ended up becoming one of the finalists to win the season MVP award. To be among the finalists that include championship-caliber players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic says a lot about Gilgeous-Alexander.

Is he deserving of his rating?

Looking back at NBA 2K24, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an overall rating of 93. That was coming off a stellar season which featured his averages of 31.4 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.8 rpg, and 1.6 spg. His stats are similar to what he accomplished in the following year. The difference was that he wasn't a finalist for the NBA regular season MVP award in 2023. Nevertheless, many fans believed that he deserved better.

Fast forward to the present day, we firmly believe that SGA is worthy of his 97 rating. Not only did he prove himself to be an individual threat on the court, but he also carried the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top of the Western Conference. OKC concluded the regular season as the first seed in the conference with a 57-25 record. Gilgeous-Alexander helped make that happen with a team filled with a majority of young players. SGA himself is only 26 years old and is already proving to be one of the league's brightest stars.

Looking at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's build

According to 2K's official website, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently boasts an Overall 2K Rating of 97 with a 2-Way 3-Level Playmaker Build. He has 41 Badges in total, 28 of which are at Gold Level. SGA also has 12 Silver Level badges and one Bronze Level badge. He surprisingly doesn't have any Hall of Fame level badges, which feels like a crime if we're going to be honest. With his lethal scoring and quick hands on defense, Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly worthy of at least a couple of HoF badges.

His standout skill in NBA 2K25 is his Outside Scoring, featuring an impressive 98 Close Shot Rating that ensures consistent success near the basket. Additionally, his 82 Three-Point Shot Rating makes him a significant threat from beyond the arc.

As always, every player's rating in the game will change monthly depending on their in-real-life performances in the NBA. Based on the potential and growth Gilgeous-Alexander has shown throughout his career, there's no other way but up for him. Having that said, we're predicting that he might finish the season with an overall rating of 98, given that 2K wants to do away from rewarding him with a 99. However, if SGA manages to win the NBA regular season MVP award this year, it's possible that he could get the ultimate rating.

