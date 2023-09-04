Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. These three stars led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012. Since then, all three superstars have departed Oklahoma City, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready to once again make the Thunder real contenders in the Western Conference.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a huge success for the Thunder as an organization. While they did not make the playoffs, they learned a lot about their young nucleus highlighted by Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and others. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this past year was Gilgeous-Alexander going from a really good player to one of the best offensive talents in the entire league.

Averaging 31.4 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor in 68 games this past year, SGA ended up ranking fourth in the league in both total points and scoring. Named an All-Star for the first time in his career, the 25-year-old has set the foundation for what should be some very exciting years for his franchise.

“They're nice, but I think what I figured out is that none of that stuff matters without your team,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his end-of-season exit interview when asked about his awards and accolades. “And I know it sounds cliché, but for the last couple of years now, I've thought I've been a pretty good basketball player. I can remember a lot of games this year where we won as a team.

“I think to get things done individually and as a team, it takes a whole group.”

There are many players around the NBA who are always trying to increase their stats and put themselves in a position to win awards. This is not Gilgeous-Alexander, though, as he truly puts the team's success over that of his own. Despite being just 25 years old, the Thunder guard has the poise of a multi-year veteran. With the confidence he has and the belief he instils in his team, Gilgeous-Alexander's rise to stardom now has him on the same path as some of the league's most elite talents.

Durant won the league's Most Valuable Player award with the Thunder in 2014 and Westbrook did so in 2017 with Oklahoma City. Could SGA become the third player in team history to win the award during the 2023-24 season?

Building off success from 2022-23 season

The Thunder have been rebuilding for a handful of years and the 2022-23 season finally provided them with a sense of direction. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had shown glimpses of his full potential and finally put the training he received early on in his career from successful veterans such as Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley to good use.

Averaging 31.4 points per game is obviously eye-popping, but it was the way that Gilgeous-Alexander achieved this feat that is appealing. He scored at least 20 points in 65 of the 68 games he played in, the most in the NBA, and the Thunder guard also recorded at least 30 points in 45 different games, which also led the league.

Compared to stars like Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander was his team's primary scorer and separated himself by still being a team player. Most who average over 30 points per game are not facilitators or “team players” per se, but SGA has continued to be a leader for his team. Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and others have been key talents for this team in large part because of how their young leader has helped them grow as players.

“Huge. 100 percent deserved it,” Giddey told ClutchPoints this offseason referencing Gilgeous-Alexander's accolades this past year. “You know, it was such a big piece of what we did. I'm so happy for him. And, you know, he obviously deserved to be in that MVP conversation. He took a massive leap. And, you know, hopefully all the guys this coming year can make that same jump.”

Embiid ended up winning the 2022-23 NBA MVP award, but Gilgeous-Alexander finished fifth in the voting ahead of players like Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry.

Every year he has been in Oklahoma City, SGA has improved some aspect of his game. As he gets set to begin his fifth season with the franchise, the young star is already letting everyone know he has what it takes to win the NBA's most prestigious award with what he is accomplishing this offseason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at FIBA World Cup

Canada has several NBA players representing them at this summer's FIBA World Cup, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been stealing the spotlight. He was impossible to stop during their tune-up games and in five tournament games, the Thunder guard has averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. In terms of numbers during international competition, these are as good of averages as any player in the world.

Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Canadians to the quarterfinals of the event and just qualified for the 2024 Olympics, the first time they will be in the Olympic games since 2000.

“We're a part of history,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated after qualifying for the Olympics. “It's something that's almost indescribable… So many people along the way have put in so much work for this program and having the opportunity to do so, we want to thank them and also represent them when we go, and in the rest of this tournament [as well].”

What he has been able to accomplish for his home country this offseason is special. Regardless of what happens in the knockout stage of the FIBA World Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander has already given NBA fans a glimpse of what is to come this upcoming year.

While many players have been relaxing and recuperating this offseason by spending time with their friends and family, SGA has been in the gym non-stop and continuing to compete at a high level. Whereas most talents around the NBA will need time at the beginning of the year to ramp up their activity, Gilgeous-Alexander will be in midseason form from the very first game of the year.

This is why he could very well establish himself early on as the player everyone else will have to catch in the league's scoring race this year. By possibly winning the scoring title and leading the Thunder to the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander can become his organization's third MVP ever.

Oklahoma City has one of the best young cores in the entire league and will only be getting better with Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, set to make his debut. This added depth and the team continuing to grow together will only make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a better player.