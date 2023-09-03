After being down 12 points entering the fourth quarter, Team Canada guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led a furious last-minute comeback in the FIBA World Cup against Spain to give Canada basketball their first Olympic games berth since 2000.

23 years in the making. Canada's Senior Men's National Team is going back to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2000.#FIBAWC | #WinForCanada | #OneTeam https://t.co/Cg1RTasrod — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 3, 2023

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished the game with 30 points, assisted Dillon Brooks on a game-tying three-pointer with 1:19 left in the game, then proceeded to score the next eight points for Team Canada in the win.

Shai hit big shot after big shot as Canada came back to beat Spain and secure Olympic qualification 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWLF5Okn99 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 3, 2023

The back-and-forth battle against Spain carried some heavy stakes for both teams in an elimination game, with the winner advancing in the FIBA World Cup and the loser going home. With the impressive comeback win, Team Canada also qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It marks Team Canada's first qualification for the Olympics since 2000.

Team Canada had been dominant in group play leading up to a surprising loss to Brazil, pitting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against an experienced Spain team in an elimination game led by Willy Hernangomez, who led Spain with 25 points in the loss.

Despite not having Jamal Murray on the roster, Team Canada had all the star power they needed in Gilgeous-Alexander, who spoke about what the win means to his country, via Holly MacKenzie.

“We’re a part of history,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s something that’s almost indescribable…So many people along the way have put in so much work for this program and having the opportunity to do so, we want to thank them and also represent them.”

With group play now complete and their ticket punched for the 2024 Olympics, Team Canada will head to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup for a quarterfinal matchup with Slovenia. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Lithuania and Serbia in the semifinal matchup.

Team Canada, who was listed with the second-best odds to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will be positioned on the opposite side of the playoff bracket from Team USA, potentially setting up what could be a historic World Cup final.