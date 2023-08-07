Shawn Porter provided his prediction for a potential Shakur Stevenson vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Unified lightweight champion Devin Haney is set to move up to fight WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis in October.

Although he wanted to keep his lightweight titles, the WBC named Haney as the champion-in-recess which means should he decide to come back to lightweight, he'll get an instant title shot.

In the meantime, Stevenson — Haney's WBC mandatory — will face the highest-ranked contender for the vacant belts. As things stand, that's Lomachenko, who is coming off a controversial decision defeat to Haney back in May.

Porter believes that's the fight that makes sense, but also sees it going one way only.

“That fight makes sense,” Porter told Fight Hype (via Boxing Social). “I think that Shakur is steps ahead of everybody. He’s right there with Devin Haney, he’s right there with Tank.

“I think he’s a step ahead of Vasiliy Lomachenko.”

A couple of years ago, it would have been crazy to suggest anyone being a step ahead of Lomachenko — arguably the greatest amateur boxer of all time.

However, Father Time catches up with everyone and the reality is despite many believing he did enough to defeat Haney, Lomachenko has now lost twice in his last five fights while he turns 36 next year.

For Porter, the boxing world has caught up with Lomachenko.

“I truly think that the boxing world has caught up to Loma,” he added. “For a long time he was ahead of his time, and I think that time has caught up with him.”

That doesn't mean a potential Shakur Stevenson vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko fight won't be any less intriguing, either.