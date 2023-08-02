The WBC have officially made a decision when it comes to Devin Haney‘s lightweight titles.

Haney is set to move up to 140 and face WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis in a fight slated for Oct. 28. Usually when a champion moves up, they vacate their titles.

However, Haney requested to keep his titles as he planned on potentially returning to the lightweight division regardless of the result against Prograis.

The WBC have now granted Haney's wish of moving up to fight Prograis — however, he will be the champion-in-recess and will fight the winner of mandatory opponent Shakur Stevenson and the highest-available contender at 135 pounds.

“WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney petitioned to fight WBC Super Lightweight champion Regis Prograis,” the WBC noted in a ruling obtained by Boxing Scene. “Champion Haney wished to remain as WBC World Lightweight Champion until after his fight with Champion Prograis takes place, at which point he would decide in what division he would remain.

“The WBC Mandatory Challenger in the Lightweight Division is Shakur Stevenson. The WBC Board of Governors voted in favor of granting Champion Haney’s petition to fight Champion Prograis for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship; placing Champion Haney as Champion-in-Recess in the Lightweight Division (and) ordering a bout between Lightweight Mandatory Challenger Shakur Stevenson and the highest available contender in that division.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As things stand, that could lead to a mouthwatering vacant title fight between two-division champion Stevenson and Haney's last opponent in Vasiliy Lomachenko with Haney potentially facing the winner if he decides to come back.

Should that be the case, Haney will have to do it within the WBC's timetable. Additionally, the fight will have 50-50 purse split.

“After fighting Champion Prograis, allowing Champion Haney to choose between remaining at 135 or 140 pounds on a timetable that the WBC would order,” the WBC ruling added. “If Champion Haney decides to return to the Lightweight Division within that timetable, the WBC would order the fight between Champion Haney and the then World Champion on a 50-50 [purse split].”

All in all, this is a good decision from the WBC as Stevenson will get a chance to fight for a title and potentially become a three-division champion.

Lomachenko, meanwhile, who many felt deserved to beat Haney in their May title fight, will also get a chance to become champion at 135 again and potentially set up a rematch with the American.