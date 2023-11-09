Shannon Sharpe made his triumphant return to Savannah State alongside Stephen A. Smith & ESPN First Take. We recap the festivities.

Pro-Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe made a grand return to his alma mater, Savannah State, alongside ESPN's morning show First Take. The enthusiasm was palpable as thousands of students packed Tiger Arena, chanting and screaming “Shannon, Shannon, Shannon!”

.@ShannonSharpe was greeted with a WARM welcome from his alma mater, @savannahstate 👏



A full circle moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bwde8MZfDT — First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2023

Sharpe, overwhelmed with emotions, couldn't contain his joy. Speaking to reporters, he expressed his heartfelt sentiment about coming back to the school in a different role and how Savannah State will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Returning in this capacity is truly special. When I was a student at Savannah State, I didn't even know jobs like this existed. To come back now, in this way, representing my hometown, it feels like coming home.”

Shannon Sharpe was joined by his former college football teammates Bucket and Big Daddy, along with his high school coach William Hall. Also present were his sister and his brother, Sterling Sharpe, a former NFL star wide receiver. Sterling shared his thoughts with reporters, highlighting the significance of having someone of Shannon Sharpe's stature at Savannah State and praising the university as a whole.

“Savannah State has undergone significant changes. Being back here, many of us share the same sentiment. There are incredible things happening at Savannah State. I hope that First Take's presence here at Shannon's alma mater will bring more exposure, excitement, energy, and ultimately, more victories to the sports department. Everything about this place is amazing.”

Shannon's return to Savannah State will serve as an inspiration to students, showing them that they too can achieve success in their chosen career paths. No one should undermine the value of attending an HBCU. Sharpe emphasized what Savannah State means to him and the invaluable lessons he learned while attending the university.

“I have never forgotten the impact of Savannah State and the values it instilled in me. Our motto, ‘You Can Get Anywhere From Here,' holds true. As you can see, two of the three most influential voices in morning television, myself and Stephen A. Smith, come from HBCUs. Don't let anyone diminish the importance and potential of attending an HBCU. Your possibilities are limitless.”