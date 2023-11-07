During ESPN First Take's live broadcast at Savannah State University, Shannon Sharpe listed the greatest HBCU players to play in the NFL.

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe returned to his alma mater Savannah State University for the start of First Take's HBCU Homecoming Tour. The morning debate show broadcasted live from Tiger Arena on campus, covering several aspects of Shape's time at the HBCU as well as the the program's regular sports topics.

Sharpe took over the “Stephen's A-List” segment to rank the greatest NFL players who are alumni of HBCUs. Below is his list and some more information about them.

Doug Williams

Legendary Grambling State University quarterback Doug Williams was Sharpe's first selection on his list. Williams played under legendary coach Eddie Robinson and was incredibly effective for the Tigers in the SWAC. Williams was selected with the 17th pick in the 1978 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Super Bowl XXII, he made history by becoming the first African American quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, throwing four touchdown passes in a single quarter, a feat still unmatched. This outstanding performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP award, further cementing his legacy in the NFL.

Art Shell

Shannon's next selection was Art Shell who played for Maryland State University (now named University of Maryland Eastern Shore). Shell was an offensive tackle and was drafted with the 80th pick 1968 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Shell had an illustrious NFL career that spanned 15 seasons His superior skills at protecting the quarterback, blocking, and unmatched physicality were instrumental in the Raiders' securing two Super Bowl victories.

Shell was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time first-team All-Pro. He also made history and broke barriers when he was appointed as the head coach for the Raiders in 1989, becoming the second African-American head coach in the history of professional football and the first in the sport's modern era.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Mel Blount

Sharpe's next selection was Mel Blount who played for Southern University.

Mel Blount was a phenomenal cornerback, showcasing his skills at Southern University before making a name for himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. Blount was selected with the 53rd pick in the 1970 NFL Draft and was a pivotal part of the Steeler's defense.

Blount revolutionized the cornerback position, making it a defining factor in the team's defensive strategy. He was integral to the Steelers' “Steel Curtain” defense, and his intimidating style of play led to the NFL creating the “Mel Blount Rule,” which limited contact by a defensive player against a receiver.

His NFL career spanned 14 seasons, all with the Steelers, during which he was selected to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. Blount's incredible defensive prowess was crucial in the Steelers securing four Super Bowl victories during the 1970s.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Walter Payton

No greatest HBCU NFL players list would be complete without the inclusion of Walter Payton, and Sharpe picked him next on his list. Payton was a Jackson State great, playing on the legendary 1974 Jackson State team that featured Robert Brazile & Jackie Slater. All three Tigers greats went on to have phenomenal careers in the NFL and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

Payton was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 4th pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. Over his 13-season career, Payton became one of the most productive running backs in the history of the NFL, amassing an impressive 16,726 rushing yards, a record that stood for nearly two decades.

Payton was instrumental in the Bear's Super Bowl XX win, cementing his legacy as a winner and all-time great. Payton was also known for his durability, only missing one game in his entire career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Jerry Rice

Sharpe's final selection was the incomparable Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley State University. While with the Delta Devils, Rice helped usher in a pass-heavy, air-raid style offense into modern-day football via the “Satellite Express”. His exceptional play afforded him the opportunity to be drafted with the 16th pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Rice's NFL career, spanning over 20 years, cemented his place as one of the greatest players in NFL history. As a 49er, he was a key piece in the team's three Super Bowl victories in 1988, 1989, and 1994. He was recognized as Super Bowl MVP in 1989.

Rice set numerous records during his career including most career receptions (1,549), most career touchdown receptions (197), and most career receiving yards (22,895), all of which still stand today.

Even 18 years after his retirement in 2005, Rice is considered the best wide receiver to ever play in the NFL and many consider him the best NFL player ever.

First Take is heading to Winston-Salem State University, Stephen A. Smith's alma mater. The live show from the campus will air at 10 AM EST/9 AM CST on ESPN.