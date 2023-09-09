New ESPN First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe is looking to bring First Take to his alma mater Savannah State. The Pro Football Hall of Famer made his intentions known after Florida A&M alumnus and popular HBCU Twitter user Paraody Rattler posted a throwback video of First Take broadcasting the show live from Florida A&M's 2021 Homecoming. The remote broadcast of the show was done to celebrate notable FAMU Alumnus Will Packer having an on-campus amphitheater being named after him. The broadcast featured Kevin Hart and mass communications students were able to work on set to get valuable experience.

I’m working on it… TRUST ME. https://t.co/3OBimwRuqp — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 8, 2023

Twitter user and Savannah State University alumnus @zone6nova tweeted, “Aye unc @ShannonSharpe you on @FirstTake now. Gone head get the show in the 912 at @savannahstate.

Sharpe quoted the tweet and said, “I’m working on it… TRUST ME.”

Shannon's declaration excited many HBCU alumni at the possibility of Savannah State getting a well-deserved highlight. The Tigers moved back to the SIAC from the MEAC in the 2019 season. Their first two seasons back in the SIAC were dominant, as they went 7-3 in 2019 and 8-2 in 2021. Savannah State was eligible to make the Division II Playoffs in 2021 after being unable to in 2019 due to being in the second year of the NCAA's probational period. However, Savannah State was notably snubbed from the Division II playoffs in the 2021 season.

A First Take episode broadcast from Savannah State's homecoming would make a lot of sense for all parties involved. Sharpe's alma mater plays a tough Tuskegee University squad for the homecoming game, which promises to be a good late-season matchup that could determine who makes the SIAC championship. There's also plenty of time to make the broadcast happen logistically, as Savannah State's homecoming week is from October 15-21.