ESPN's First Take has a brand new look with Shannon Sharpe joining the show alongside Stephen A. Smith. After leaving Skip Bayless and FS1's Undisputed, it's clear that the former NFL star has to fully mentally shift into his new show.

On his debut appearance as the co-host of ESPN's hot-take show, Sharpe called Smith “Skip” before recognizing his error immediately. He did so twice, showing how much of a reflex it has become in his on-air arguments. Smith forgave Sharpe for calling the name of the co-host he just spent seven years debating with (and whom Smith spent years debating with way back in the day).

Stephen A. helped out his new co-host by hilariously wearing a name tag.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

.@stephenasmith brought a name tag so @ShannonSharpe could remember his name 😭 pic.twitter.com/rPFlRpt0lQ — First Take (@FirstTake) September 5, 2023

Sharpe also took the time to show First Take moderator Molly Qerim that he could correctly pronounce her name, too. She said that Stephen A. is still learning.

Stephen A. and Shannon seem to have decent chemistry already. The loud volumes and theatric gestures they both frequently rise to when trying to make their point should make for some interesting television. Obviously, the analysis of sports will take a backseat to the spectacle of takes and arguments. But, hey, it's the entertainment aspect they are after and entertainment they are creating — even if by accident — right out of the gate.

Meanwhile, the new-look Undisputed does not look great. Skip is being talked over relentlessly by his new co-hosts, a rotating cast of former players and reporters that is still being worked out, and the show's ratings have not been very good.