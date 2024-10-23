Shaquille O’Neal recently opened up about his collegiate basketball journey at LSU during an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. Known for his outstanding performance on the court, O’Neal‘s tenure with the LSU Tigers from 1989 to 1992 set high standards. However, despite his accolades—including averaging 21.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, along with being named a two-time SEC Player of the Year—he expressed a tinge of jealousy towards Angel Reese, a rising star in women’s basketball, NYPost reports.

O’Neal’s incredible college career saw him earn numerous honors, such as being a two-time consensus All-American and the 1990-91 AP Player of the Year. Yet, despite these achievements, he couldn’t secure a championship during his time at LSU. This gap in his résumé contrasts sharply with Reese’s recent accomplishments, who led the Tigers to a national championship victory in 2023. Reese and her team dominated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, clinching the title with a decisive 102-85 win. Following this historic victory, the LSU community celebrated with a grand parade—a moment O’Neal watched with admiration and longing.

“Looking at all of the people, I was like, damn, I wish I could have done that,” O’Neal said, smiling as he reminisced about the parade. He went on to declare Reese the “greatest athlete at LSU,” a statement that stirred some controversy among fans but underscored his respect for her achievements. “We get judged by championships; we don’t get judged by yards or points or broken backboards,” he explained. His remarks about Reese aimed to honor her significant contribution to the LSU legacy, something he felt he had missed out on during his own time as a Tiger.

Mentoring the Next Generation

O’Neal’s relationship with Reese goes beyond mere admiration; he has taken on a mentorship role in her career. After transferring from the Maryland Terrapins, Reese played for LSU from 2022 to 2024, averaging impressive stats of 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Transitioning to the WNBA in 2024, she continued to shine with the Chicago Sky, where she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in her rookie season, leading the league in rebounds and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

O’Neal’s mentorship became particularly crucial during Reese's challenging moments with her former coach, Kim Mulkey. He advised her to remain composed and not react publicly to the situation, emphasizing the importance of professionalism in the sport. “I called her and said, hey, part of the game, don’t say nothing, don’t respond,” he recounted on his podcast, illustrating his commitment to supporting her as she navigated the pressures of college basketball.

O’Neal sees a reflection of his daughter in Reese, which drives his desire to guide her through the highs and lows of professional sports. As Reese continues to elevate her game and expand her influence, the connection she shares with O’Neal highlights the importance of mentorship in athletics. Shaquille O’Neal not only cherishes his own legacy but also celebrates the achievements of younger athletes like Angel Reese, recognizing the significance of championships in shaping a player's career.