The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to be successful, but they have had a bumpy start to the 2024 season. Dallas sits at 3-3 following their Week 6 loss to the Detroit Lions. The team can address its woes in several ways; however, NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal hit Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with a hilarious but seemingly good-intentioned Leonard Fournette message.

Fournette has seven years of running back experience under his belt across time split between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills. He is a free agent in 2024, and Shaq endorsed him as an option for the Cowboys in a comedic pitch to Jones on an episode of “The Big Podcast”:

“Jerry Jones. It's me, your boy, Shaq. Look at [Leonard Fournette], looking good. Six pack. A** is tight. He ready to go. All right, Jerry Jones? Stop messing around, Jerry Jones. My man is right here… he's still 29 Jerry Jones,” O'Neal began.

“Jerry this is Shaq, the biggest Cowboys fan ever. I don't switch. I've always been a Cowboy fan, ups and downs. The man is sitting right here, Mr. Jones. Stop playing around and sign my man up.”

The Lakers legend's pitch to Jones is admirable and funny, but Jones is not keen on making any major changes early in the season.

“As for the upcoming November 5th NFL trade deadline, Cowboys Jerry Jones says they will not be active,” NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He also says they will not be making any changes at head coach or coordinators. He points to a lot of details that need to improve during practice.”

It is great that Shaquille O'Neal is doing what he can to help his favorite team. However, the Cowboys are the only ones that can turn things around. Surely, the team will find its groove as it progresses throughout the season.