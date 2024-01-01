Hopefully the next will be better for the actor than New Year's Eve was.

Actor Ian Ziering is not having a great New Year's Eve. A group of bikers in Los Angeles jumped him.

The 59-year-old actor is known for his role in Sharknado movies and also as Steve Sanders in 90210, who was attacked on Hollywood Blvd, TMZ reports.

Actor Ian Ziering gets attacked on Hollywood Blvd

The assailants were driving on a variety of minibikes and were videoed weaving in and out of the traffic. Apparently, Ziering's vehicle may have been hit, and it's unknown if that's what led to the assault.

Ian gets out of his car and starts hitting a guy and then is ganged up on by others. It led him to retreat to his car and flee the scene. The bikers also took off, and it appears no police were called or anything.

Recently, the actor has been a big support for fellow 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, who is going through stage 4 breast cancer. She played Brenda Walsh on the popular series.

He talked about her battle and how much of a fighter she is in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Shannen has always been a fighter,” he said. “It's not over.”

“She's got a long road in front of her. She's so courageous and strong and stands as a role model to those that are facing similar adversities,” he added. “She's really an incredible woman.”

As for Beverly Hills, 90210, the series ran from 1990-2000, according to IMDb. It was about a group of friends living in California who “make their way through life from their school days into adulthood.”

Along with Ziering and Doherty, the series starred Jason Priestly as Brandon Walsh, Luke Perry as Dylan McKay, Jennie Garth as Kelly Taylor, Brian Austin Green as David Silver, and Tori Spelling as Donna Martin.

Hopefully, Ian Ziering is okay. Let's hope 2024 goes better for him than this last day in 2023.