In a fitting announcement for the infamous day/date of dread, Friday the 13th, Focus Features just dropped a teaser for a new Diablo Cody-scripted teen horror-comedy film, Lisa Frankenstein.

The film also announced its release date of February 9, 2024 — which should make for a good spooky Valentine's Day date movie.

In addition to being scripted by the Oscar winning writer of Juno, Lisa Frankenstein also marks the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedy legend Robin Williams.

According to the film's logline from a Focus Features press release, Lisa Frankenstein is set in 1989 and kicks into gear when “an unpopular high schooler accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

The film will star Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA) and Cole Sprouse (Moonshot, Riverdale). Cody will write and produce alongside Mason Novick, who also collaborated with Cody on the films Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer's Body and Juno.

In the teaser, we see a glimpse of the monster dramatically come to life in the tanning bed before unfortunately (and comedically) bumping his head as he tries to get out.

It looks like the film should have a tone and style similar to Jennifer's Body.

A caption along with the teaser release says “it's giving unliving ⚡️ LISA FRANKENSTEIN only in theaters 2.9.24. written by diablo cody & directed by @zeldawilliams.”

The news and video add a nice little bright spot to a day that's notoriously unlucky.