In the world of football's intriguing twists of fate, Martin Odegaard's journey to Arsenal could have taken a different turn, with Tottenham Hotspur once eyeing the Norwegian sensation as a teenage prodigy. Odegaard, now the captain of Arsenal, was on Tottenham's radar during his Stromsgodset days, a transfer that nearly materialized until a decisive call from Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane changed the course of his career.

Tottenham's pursuit of Odegaard began when he was just a teenager honing his skills at Stromsgodset, his first club in Norway. Former Tottenham technical director Franco Baldini personally journeyed to Norway, wining and dining Stromsgodset directors and engaging in discussions with Odegaard's father, Hans Erik. Spurs were relentless in their efforts to secure the highly sought-after talent.

However, Baldini's ambitions were curtailed when Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid legend who had coached the club's B team, made a direct call to Odegaard, luring him to the prestigious Bernabeu. At the tender age of 16, Odegaard made the historic move to Real Madrid, leaving behind a trail of European clubs, including Tottenham, who had vied for his signature. In 2015, he debuted for Los Blancos, replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite his early promise, Odegaard struggled to establish himself at Real Madrid and embarked on several loan spells, ultimately finding his way to Arsenal. The Gunners' pursuit of Odegaard, spearheaded by former Arsenal star Steve Morrow, played a pivotal role in the midfielder's decision to don the iconic red jersey.

Morrow, who served as Arsenal's head of youth development, secured Odegaard's signing when the Norwegian was still in his homeland. This early interest and Arsenal's determination to secure the young prodigy resonated with Odegaard when the opportunity to join the Gunners arose.

As Odegaard leads Arsenal into the North London derby as captain, it's a tale of destiny, determination, and the intriguing “what-ifs” of football that could have seen him don a Tottenham shirt instead. In a surprising revelation, Odegaard confessed that even as a child playing FIFA, he always chose to play as Arsenal, further cementing his connection to the club that pursued him from the early stages of his career.