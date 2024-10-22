The rebuilding San Jose Sharks have been in the National Hockey League's basement for the last handful of seasons, but they won the 2024 Draft Lottery and used the pick to select Boston College phenom Macklin Celebrini.

While that's the good news, the bad news is that the Sharks are still looking for their first win after five games. And the worse news is that Celebrini has been unavailable due to injury after being hurt during San Jose's opening night 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on October 10.

The latest update is not encouraging. According to Sharks general manager Mike Grier, Celebrini will be sidelined for at least two weeks, with his status to be re-evaluated after that period. The news was first reported on X by Sheng Peng of Sharks Hockey Now.

In his only regular season NHL game in his young career, Celebrini skated in 17:35 of ice time and scored a goal with an assist.

The Sharks are next in action on Tuesday night against the in-state rival Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center; puck drop is scheduled for just after 10:00 PM EST.

Macklin Celebrini was selected by the Sharks with the first overall 2024 Draft pick

The Sharks finished at the bottom of the NHL standings in both 2022-23 and 203-24 in what were among two of the most trying campaigns in team history. However, their struggles paid off with the first overall draft pick, the first time they'd ever held the top selection.

With that pick, they selected Celebrini, the consensus top prospect after an outstanding season with the Boston College Terriers. Celebrini earned the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award, scoring 32 goals and amassing 64 points in 38 games. He also swept the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors.

Additionally, he became the second-youngest player in NCAA history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top collegiate ice hockey player.