San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture is currently week to week with a lower-body injury. As a result, he will miss the beginning of training camp. It's an unfortunate loss for the Sharks, who provided no concrete timeline for their captain's return to the ice.

Couture was far from pleased with this development. He spoke to the media on Thursday about his status. And he took the time to vent about the predicament created by this injury.

“It's frustrating,” the Sharks forward said, via NHL.com. “I wish I was out there with the guys. It's been tough, just watching. I hate watching, I want to play, to be a part of the everyday (routine).”

According to Couture, the injury came during his offseason training. And while it certainly isn't ideal, the veteran forward did acknowledge a silver lining in the timing of this injury.

“It's fortunate that it happened now, so I can get back,” he said, via NHL.com. “Right now, the goal is not to miss any games and that's all I'm focused on right now.”

Sharks head coach David Quinn also addressed the injury. It's unfortunate, but the situation does create opportunities for younger players such as William Eklund. But Quinn reiterated how big a loss this would be if Couture is out long term.

“I think everyone here knows what ‘Cooch’ means to our team on and off the ice. He'll be sorely missed if he isn't able to start the season with us,” Quinn said, via NHL.com.

Couture was subject to trade rumors last season as the Sharks continued to navigate their rebuild. And general manager Mike Grier admitted that a trade could be on the cards this season if the veteran center wanted it. It'll be interesting to see if this injury has any effect on those developments.