Published November 28, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is the subject of trade rumors as teams begin to actively search the market. If his recent play is any indication, the star defenseman should have no shortage of interested suitors.

The Sharks lost to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Sunday. However, Karlsson recorded two assists in regulation time in the loss. And with those points, Karlsson has recorded 20+ points in the month of November.

Karlsson is the first defenseman in Sharks history to record 20 points in a single month. Last season, only three blueliners managed to record 20 points in a single month.

Prior to Karlsson’s feat, former Sharks defenseman Brent Burns recorded 19 points in April 2016. The Sharks traded Burns to the Carolina Hurricanes this past off-season.

Canucks forward Kyle Burroughs opened the scoring in the first period. The Sharks tied the game on a goal by forward Luke Kunin. Karlsson found Sharks star Logan Couture who found the back of the net to give San Jose the lead.

Two goals by the Canucks saw San Jose go down by one late in the third. Karlsson then found Kunin, and the forward scored his second of the game to force overtime.

Overtime didn’t last long, however. Andrei Kuzmenko found the back of the net at 1:12 in the period to win the game for the Canucks.

The Sharks have two more games in the month of November. San Jose faces the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday before facing the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Only time will tell if Karlsson can add to his monthly total before the calendar flips over.