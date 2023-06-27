Shawn Porter doesn't like the word “phenom” being thrown around in the sport of boxing.

The former two-time welterweight champion competed with some of the best fighters over a career that stretched from 2008 to 2021.

During that time, he's seen a number of boxers being labeled as phenoms of which many times, Porter has disagreed wholeheartedly.

So with that said, who does “Showtime” believe are the real phenoms of his generation?

“In my era, in the sport of boxing, I heard that word thrown around a lot – and I won’t name names – but I was thinking, he’s not a phenom,” Porter said on his podcast (via Boxing Social). “There were two – Floyd Mayweather and ‘S.O.G.’ – Andre Ward. Those were the two phenoms.

“If you want to compare and think somebody could be phenom, look at those two resumes. But beyond the professional stuff – ya’ll go [way back.]”

It's hard to argue with Porter.

Mayweather is considered by many to be among the greatest boxers of all time as he went 50-0 and won titles in five divisions along the way.

His notable wins include the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Marcos Maidana and Arturo Gatti to name a few.

Like Mayweather, Ward also retired on top and undefeated. The former undisputed lightweight champion hung his gloves with a 32-0 record and wins over Sergey Kovalev (x2), Carl Froch and Mikkel Kessler.

It would be interesting to hear if Porter believes anyone currently competing today is close to being a phenom to the level of Mayweather or Ward.