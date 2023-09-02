After Colorado's upset win over TCU in Deion Sanders' coaching debut, Shedeur Sanders had a lot to say about how the team was perceived by experts and pundits. He spoke about it in a postgame interview with Jenny Taft,

“Nobody believed in us man and it just showed me a lot about how people [are]. They let names and they let ‘Power 5' and stuff get to they head. I think this is the highest passing yards that I've had in my life. I was just at an HBCU, you know what I mean? They ain't believe us but God did.”

Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders: “They didn’t believe in us … God did.” pic.twitter.com/1XCjnUP6qW — Lincoln Heimbach (@LincHeimbachTSP) September 2, 2023

There were indeed many in the college football world that were skeptical on Colorado's chances in Deion Sander's first season at the helm. ESPN's Tom Luginbill said that they had the worst roster in college football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You thought UMass was the worst roster in college football, it may be Colorado's.”

A college football analyst for the platform The College Football Nerds used analytics from Shedeur Sanders' career at Jackson State and even compared FCS HBCU football to high school football to minimize his success.

“You quickly realize on tape that Jackson State's competition is closer to 8A Florida high school ball than it is P5 FBS football. Most teams played way off coverage and gave up easy slants bc else they'd get burned (hence 71% comp). OLBs were slow.”

Shedeur Sanders set a school record for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. He also outplayed TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing.

Sanders looks to continue his success and prove doubters wrong on next week when the Buffaloes head back home to host Nebraska.