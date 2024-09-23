Things between Alabama A&M University player Shelomi Sanders and her former NFL superstar father Deion Sanders are “all good” after Shelomi's transfer from the University of Colorado Boulder. Sanders originally called his daughter’s decision to transfer to Alabama A&M “stupid” but has since come around.

“You know, he is my dad, and he's also a coach, so I think that's why he kind of just had a reaction like that,” she said. “But we handled and discussed things behind closed doors, so it's all good now,” she said.

Sanders announced her transfer to Alabama A&M in vlog back in April. She originally committed to Jackson State University back in 2022 but transferred to Colorado after her dad left the university. During her time at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders didn’t spend much time on the court. In an interview with DNVR Sports, Deion Sanders expressed his thoughts on Shelomi transferring.

“It was stupid,” he bluntly said. “You get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise a kid. I know, ‘Well, it’s illegal.’ C’mon, man. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something, and she has been truly advised.”

Sanders received some slack from his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, on his comments about their daughter’s transfer. Pilar is also the mother of two of Sanders sons, Shilo and Shedeur. Pilar took to her YouTube channel to respond to Sanders’s comments.

“Shelomi was never given a fair chance to really get recruited, okay? Because when recruitment started out of high school going into college, and she was having colleges and universities starting to contact her, but the minute they did-“

“Everyone already thought I was going to JSU,” Shelomi interjected.

Pilar continued, “So, they thought she was going to JSU because somebody got on the media line and said, ‘Of course, where else is she going to go? She's going to come to JSU.' So, people who are in sports have a certain level of respect just because of the time that he did in the NFL and in baseball and whatever, uh, and we were told about that. Coaches told me about that; coaches told other professional athletes that we know about that, so that completely stopped Shelomi short of having the whole experience of being recruited, which I thought was very unfair.”

Back in August, Sanders gave some incite on her reasoning for leaving Colorado. Saying that if she didn’t leave, she would have quit.

“I don’t want to say anything too bad. It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”