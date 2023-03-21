Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan completed an incredible walkoff semifinal win on Monday, scoring two runs in the ninth inning to defeat Mexico 6-5 and set up a mouthwatering matchup against Team USA in the final of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night.

Japan has been “coy” with Ohtani’s pitching status, neither confirming nor denying that the superstar will take the mound if necessary against the United States, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With baseball fans worldwide set to tune in to the culmination of an excellent World Baseball Classic tournament, the question will soon be answered: is Shohei Ohtani pitching for Japan vs. Team USA?

Shohei Ohtani’s status vs. Team USA

There’s no doubt that Shohei Ohtani coming out of the bullpen to face his Los Angeles Angels’ teammate Mike Trout would be the perfect ending to a raucous World Baseball Classic. But Japan hasn’t confirmed that their best player will pitch.

Japanese manager Hideki Kuriyama said “it wasn’t a zero chance,” but confirmed he would need to check on Ohtani’s physical condition.

Ohtani, on the other hand, is ready to go: “Mentally, I will be will be prepared to throw, but obviously I will be DHing so it’s going to be hard to find time to get hot in the bullpen,” he said through an interpreter after Monday’s win.

“It’s been a while since I was playing in a win-or-lose game, a playoff-atmosphere game,” he continued. “Obviously we couldn’t lose and I wanted to get the guys rallied up in the dugout.”

Rosenthal believes the superstar will get on the mound.

“Shohei Ohtani agreed to play for Team Japan knowing he would be risking injury and a potential $500 million free-agent contract. And now, after displaying more emotion than he ever has, he’s not going to pitch in the World Baseball Classic final against Team USA? Not buying it.”

Whether or not Ohtani gets on the mound, it’ll take another valiant effort to defeat the defending champions in what promises to be an excellent WBC conclusion on Tuesday.